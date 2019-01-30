Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out In Sexy See-Through Shirt

Kourtney Kardashian turned heads this week when she hit the town in a see-through top that showed off her famous curves.

According to a report by Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian is wowing fans at the age of 39. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to be getting more fit by the minute as she continues to wear risque ensembles — and to post racy photos of herself on social media.

This week, Kourtney was spotted outside while wearing a pair of curve-hugging black jeans, as well as a sheer orange and green top that left little to the imagination — largely due to its completely see-through nature. Kardashian’s ample cleavage was on full display in the shirt, and she didn’t seem to mind.

Kourtney completed her look by carrying a matching black denim jacket, and sporting black pointed-toe heeled boots. She had her long dark hair parted down the middle, pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head.

The mother-of-three also rocked a full face of makeup, which included her signature bronzed glow, a neutral-toned smoky eye, darkened brows and lashes, and nude lips. Her only accessory seemed to be a chunky silver watch, which she wore on her left wrist.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be feeling a bit lonely as the only single sister in her family as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kourtney can’t wait for Valentine’s Day to be over with, because she’s sick of hearing her sisters talk about their romantic plans with their significant others. She purportedly feels a bit lonely in not having a partner.

“Kourtney is literally counting down the days until Valentine’s Day because she can’t wait until it’s all over. Kourtney is the only single woman in her family, and she can’t help but feel lonely especially with such a romantic holiday right around the corner. All she hears about is how excited all her sisters are to celebrate and what cute plans they have with their husbands or boyfriends, and all Kourtney wants to do is pretend like the day never even happened,” an insider told the outlet.

The insider added that while Kardashian is happy and “fulfilled” in nearly ever aspect of her life, she can’t help but hold out hope that she’ll eventually find the person she’s supposed to be with — and soon.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.