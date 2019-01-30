Oprah Winfrey Turns 65, Gives Fans The Best Gift Ever

Everybody didn't get car, but a few fans got something even more valuable as the talk show queen spread some social media love.

Oprah Winfrey has turned 65, and she celebrated the milestone by sharing the love with fans. The media mogul, who was born on January 29, 1954, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, spent the days before her 65th birthday leaving surprise social media messages on some of her Instagram followers’ photos. The unexpected move was for Oprah Magazine’s video series “Spread the Love.”

Oprah’s “nice” comments included a comment about a fan’s “cute” dog and a remark that superfan Kalen Allen is living his “best life.”

Allen, who has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show thanks to the popularity of his “Kalen Reacts” videos, sobbed upon receiving notification that the real Oprah had commented on his post.

Oprah Winfrey and her BFF Gayle King cooked up the Instagram plan to one-up trolls and negativity on social media by leaving positive comments on the photos posted by unsuspecting followers.

While she has been busy on social media, it is unclear how Oprah Winfrey spent her actual birthday. The former Oprah Winfrey Show host previously shared possible plans about celebrating her birthday in New Zealand in January 2019.

In a People cover story last year, Oprah revealed she was making plans to go on “a big hiking trip to New Zealand for my 65th birthday.”

The media mogul also touched on her goal to be healthy as she makes her way through her 60s.

“I’m not going to be skinny, not trying for a size,” Oprah told People last year. “I’m just trying to be as healthy as my body wants to be. My goal is to be 65 and you all say, ‘What happened to Oprah? She got ripped!’ That’s my goal. Yes, honey.”

Oprah added that she would like to “firm up” and start a weight training program, adding, “Maybe I’ll run a half marathon.”

Oprah Winfrey has always been vocal about “embracing” her age. The Emmy-winning star feels that each year is a gift, and she looks forward to the next steps in her journey through life. In 2017, Oprah talked to Vogue about how she has changed and came into her own over the past two decades.

Oprah explained that in a woman’s 40s “you’re coming into it, you’re intellectualizing things and you kind of know it and you feel it.” The OWN boss added that in the 50s there is “a deepening and a broadening and quickening of the knowing” and that you become “everything you’ve been meaning to be.”

“By the time you hit 60, there are just no… damn… apologies,” Winfrey said.

You can see Oprah Winfrey surprising some of her Instagram fans with the “Spread the Love” social media project below.