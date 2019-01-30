Donald Trump’s Presidency Is ‘In Peril,’ Says Indicted Associate Roger Stone

The Mueller investigation is a 'speeding bullet heading for Trump's head.'

Donald Trump’s presidency is “in peril,” with the Mueller investigation acting metaphorically as a “speeding bullet for his head,” says former Trump associate Roger Stone, the latest figure to be criminally indicted in the expanding FBI investigation.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Stone, 66, laid out the ways in which he believed he was victimized by the FBI, set up for public ridicule by either CNN or the FBI or both, and how he believes the noose is tightening around Donald Trump’s neck as the Mueller investigation appears to be nearing its conclusion.

Stone was clear in that he believes he is just a pawn in the probe, a tool to be used to get to Donald Trump.

“This isn’t about me. It’s about the president. They’re coming for him. Anybody who doesn’t see that is naive, and they want me out of the way because I will speak out against it. They want to silence me because I see the big picture.”

It’s a claim that Stone has made before, that he’s being used to get to Trump, and he says, it won’t work. On the day he was raided and arrested by the FBI in a pre-dawn arrest, as the Washington Examiner reported at the time, Stone suggested that Mueller simply snagged him in an effort to offer him a plea deal in exchange for damning testimony about Trump. Stone insisted at the time, as he still does, that he won’t “bear false witness” against the president, even to spare himself prison time. He further suggested that Mueller has done the same to another former Trump associate – his former attorney, Michael Cohen.

“I’m not going to do what Michael Cohen has done. I’m not going to make up lies or bear false witness against Donald Trump, or anyone else.”

Meanwhile, Stone insists that there was some chicanery in how his arrest went down. He wonders, as does Donald Trump, how CNN cameras knew to be there. CNN, for its part, insists that it was just “reporter instinct” that sent a team of reporters to Stone’s home to cover his arrest. Stone thinks the network was tipped off in order to make him look like a public spectacle.

“[FBI agents] walked me out in the middle of the street to make sure the CNN camera could get great footage of the whole thing. The street was sealed off, so how CNN had a camera right outside the door; that’s very hard to understand, because nobody else was allowed on the street.”

Stone also insists that the indictment has ruined his business and his finances and that he’s turning to crowdfunding to pay his legal bills.