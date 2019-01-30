Kaley Cuoco Laughs It Up In Instagram Post Celebrating 7-Month Anniversary With Husband Karl Cook

The happy couple celebrated seven months together with a sweet shot.

Kaley Cuoco is feeling as loved-up now as she did when she got married seven months ago. The star of The Big Bang Theory took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her seven-month anniversary with husband Karl Cook, sharing a sweet shot of the happy couple from their wedding day.

In the picture, which Cuoco shared with her 4.7 million Instagram followers, Cuoco and Cook are laughing as they party hard on the dance floor at their wedding. Cuoco has her long blonde hair tied back into a cute bun on the top of her head and is wearing a long white lace wedding dress. The dress has long sleeves and a v-neck that accentuates Cuoco’s toned and trim figure. The dress is accented with a slender grey belt for a final glam finishing touch.

Her husband, Karl Cook, looks dapper and delighted, laughing along with his new bride while wearing a sleek black tuxedo. Although the pair is surrounded by guests partying it up, it’s clear they only have eyes for each other.

And those feelings are still going strong, as Cuoco and Cook were caught packing on plenty of PDAs this weekend at a horse show, where both spouses competed. The two were caught getting cozy on more than one occasion, stealing kisses and hugs in between competing. Although Cuoco did not place during the competition, Cook did, and his wife was utterly thrilled by his success.

As her hit television show enters its final season, Cuoco has been looking to the future – and that plan involves both horses and her husband. The two own Big Bay City together, and have been ramping up their involvement in horse shows and competitions over the past few months.

Cuoco has always been passionate about horses and riding but has been unable to show her beloved horse for over two years due to injuries, according to the Daily Mail. Now she’s getting back in the saddle, and looking to hit up even more competitions in the coming months and years.

The loved-up couple met back in 2016 and began seeing each other in March of that year, bonding over a shared love of horses and riding. They got engaged last December and officially tied the knot at a horse ranch on July 1, 2018. This is Cuoco’s second marriage; the actress was previously wed to tennis star Ryan Sweeting. They divorced in 2015 after just 21 months of marriage.