Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Are ‘Bad Boys For Life’ In New Set Pic

Check out the first look at the return of Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

The Bad Boys are back in action — and they look badder than ever judging by the latest Instagram post from Will Smith. The actor took to social media earlier today to release the first official photo from the set of the Bad Boys 3 movie, a.k.a. Bad Boys For Life, and in the process managed to send fans into a wild frenzy.

The new photo features Will Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence in their Bad Boys uniforms and gives us the “first look” at the return of Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. To make things even better, the Bad Boys For Life snap was turned into a GIF and set to P. Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life” song — so make sure you turn up the volume to fully take in the magic.

The glorious snapshot immediately went viral on Instagram, racking up more than 3 million views in a little over an hour. The Bad Boys 3 photo also made rounds on Facebook, garnering another 1.3 million views.

Needless to say, fans are pumped to see the duo back together, especially given that they’ve waited for more than 15 years for this third installment of the popular franchise. The original movie, Bad Boys aired in 1995 and was followed by the sequel after eight years of long waiting.

Bad Boys II hit theaters in 2003, and it looked like that would be the end of the charismatic duo. However, movie fans worldwide were overjoyed when Bad Boys 3 was officially confirmed in November of 2018, as reported by the Inquisitr at the time.

The new movie is slated for release on January 17, 2020, and continues the story of Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as the two cops are up against a new drug cartel, according to a video posted on YouTube by the First Look channel.

While the first two installments of the franchise were directed by Michael Bay, Bad Boys For Life is helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who previously teamed up for the 2015 movie Black and for some episodes of the FX TV series Snowfall in 2017. Meanwhile, the script is penned by Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, and Anthony Tambakis, per Comic Book.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, filming for Bad Boys 3 started earlier this month. Just last week, Martin Lawrence posted a video of himself on Instagram announcing that shooting is underway. In the video, the actor is accompanied by the movie’s two directors and the trio give us a taste of the electric atmosphere surrounding the Bad Boys For Life movie.