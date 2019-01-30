Watch Atalanta BC Vs Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Coppa Italia Match Live Online

Juventus continue their quest for a domestic double in what should be a goal-rich showdown with Atalanta BC in Wednesday's Italian Cup quarterfinal.

In what should be perhaps the most exciting matchup of the Coppa Italia quarterfinal round, 13-time winners Juventus continue their quest for a domestic double — with the Serie A title seemingly all but in their pocket with an 11-point lead over second-place Napoli, per Sky Sports — as they take on a team that has won the Cup just one time, 56 years ago, in Atalanta BC. But the game features a head-to-head showdown of two of the Italian league’s three top goal-scoring forces in Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Atalanta’s Duván Zapata, who meet in the match that will live stream from Bergamo.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at 21,000-seat Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy, on Wednesday, January 30.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific, on Wednesday. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday morning, January 31.

Both Ronaldo and Zapata have tallied 15 times in Serie A, per the BBC, putting them just one behind leader Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria. In addition, each scored a goal in the one Coppa Italia match they have played so far.

But Zapata is far from Atalanta’s only threat. In fact, the high-powered Le Dea offense leads Serie A with 47 goals in 21 games, four more than the defending champions Juventus, according to Calcio Mercado, which will be good news for fans anticipating a goal-rich showdown in Wednesday’s Cup clash.

Duván Zapata of Atalanta BC has scored 15 Serie A goals so far. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Atalanta BC vs. Juventus Coppa Italia Wednesday quarterfinal contest, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will all be carried by BT Sport. In Italy itself, the Atalanta BC vs. Juventus Coppa Italia quarterfinal game will be streamed live by RAI Play. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Coppa Italia quarterfinal match will be streamed live with a subscription to the FloFC service and in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the Final Eight Italian Cup match on Wednesday in Bergamo.

Throughout the Caribbean, Direct TV Sports Caribbean will carry Atalanta-Juve. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Atalanta BC vs. Juventus, see Live Soccer TV.