Pete Davidson To Star In Judd Apatow Movie Based On His Life

Pete Davidson has had quite an eventful few months. He dated, and then split from, Ariana Grande. He mocked a member of Congress who lost his eye in combat and later apologized. He threatened suicide in an Instagram post. And he talked about all of this, in uncommonly raw and honest terms, on Saturday Night Live appearances.

Now, Davidson will have his life story told in a movie, directed by Judd Apatow.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Davidson will star in a semi-autobiographical film about his life, which he co-wrote with Apatow and Dave Sirus. It will be the first feature film directed by Apatow since Trainwreck, in 2015; Davidson had a small part in that Amy Schumer film.

The film will, according to the Reporter, apply the Trainwreck formula to Davidson’s life, “giving a platform for a rising comedian to play a version of themselves on a stage built with material from their own lives.” Production is set to begin this summer.

There’s no word on any casting beyond Davidson, although observers will clearly be watching whether there is a character based on Grande, and if so, who will be playing her.

Davidson, famously, lost his firefighter father in the 9/11 attacks, when he was 7-years-old, and he took up stand-up comedy as a teenager. Davidson joined Saturday Night Live in 2014 when he was only 20-years-old, and in frequent Weekend Update monologues, he has openly addressed everything from his struggles with addiction and mental illness to his relationship with Grande to his Instagrammed suicide threat, which was issued hours before a Saturday Night Live episode last December. Davidson’s mockery of Lt. Dan Crenshaw, a combat veteran-turned-Congressman who lost his eye on the battlefield, resulted in a memorable comedy segment, on which Crenshaw appeared.

Another Davidson film, Big Time Adolescence, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this week, and Davidson also appears in next month’s movie What Men Want, a remake of the 2000 Mel Gibson/Helen Hunt comedy What Women Want.

Apatow, a longtime TV writer who co-created Freaks and Geeks, has previously directed The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, and Trainwreck, while also writing and producing numerous other popular comedies. Apatow also directed the 2017 music documentary May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers, and the 2018 television documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, about the life of the legendary sitcom actor, who was Apatow’s mentor.