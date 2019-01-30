‘Maxim’ Model Lana Zakocela Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Poses In The Sand On Instagram

Lana Zakocela is the perfect addition to the natural beauty of St. Barts. Maxim took to its verified Instagram page on Wednesday to share a racy photo of the Latvian beauty posing half-naked in the sand as she strikes a sultry pose.

In the photo in question, the 31-year-old model is featured lying on her back in the sand wearing nothing but a piece of cloth over her torso to cover herself up. Zakocela has her knees bent as she lies back, using her bent legs to elevate her torso forming an “S” pose that accentuates her curves and bust.

The model has her right arm bent in front of her while keeping the left one straight over her head. Zakocela is looking fiercely into the onlooker in a seductive way. Her brown hair is slicked back and wet, suggesting the model had recently taken a dip in the ocean. The Daugavpils native is wearing natural-colored makeup on her face, consisting of golden-brown eyeshadow and nude lips. Her powerful, perfectly manicured brows shape her face and intensify the fierce look she is giving the onlooker.

As per the post’s tags, Zakocola was photographed in the French-speaking Caribbean island by renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

Zakocela is posing in the wet sand near the sea in front of large rocks as the ocean features in the background, perfectly complimenting the wet-and-wild quality of the shot.

The sultry photo, which Maxim shared with its 851,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,200 likes and about a dozen comments in under an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Zakocela’s beauty and to share a host of emoji.

“Beautiful lady,” one user simply wrote, whole another echoed the sentiment by chiming in that Lana is “really very gorgeous” in her Maxim photo.

The veteran model, who graced the cover of Maxim’s May 2017 issue, has said she wants to be recognized for more than just her looks, Fox News noted at the time.

“I didn’t want to do all the supersexy stuff,” Zakocela told Maxim, as quoted by Fox News.