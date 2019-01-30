Ariana Grande’s Newest Tattoo Contains A Major Typo

More often than not, tattoos are completed without a hitch and the person getting inked is satisfied with their newest body artwork. However, every once in a while a mistake has been made. Pop star Ariana Grande, unfortunately, fell victim to one of these mistakes when it was pointed out that her most recent addition to her tattoo collection contained a major typo, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In a since-deleted Instagram post shared to her account on Tuesday, January 29, Ariana showed her whopping 144 million followers on the social media platform her newest ink done on the palm of her hand. The tattoo consisted of Japanese Kanji character symbols that commemorated her latest hit single “7 Rings,” or at least, that’s what it was supposed to do.

As noted by multiple Twitter users shortly after Ariana debuted her new tattoo, the way the phrase was spelled actually translates to “shichirin,” which is a small Japanese barbecue grill.

The “Thank U, Next” singer seemed to have a fairly good attitude about the mishap, which she addressed in two tweets sent in response to a fan that have now been deleted.

“Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. it hurt like f*ck n still looks tight. i wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao,” she said. “but this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if i miss it enough, i’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

“also….huge fan of tiny bbq grills,” she jokingly added.

Ariana Grande Misspelled Her New Japanese Hand Tattoo and It Fully Says "BBQ Grill"

Even before the misspelling was pointed out, the pop star’s newest ink caused quite a stir on social media, as many people had trouble believing the tatted hand in the photograph was real. Ariana even addressed the accusation in the caption of her since-deleted Instagram post.

“Everyone thinks this is a fake hand but it’s indeed….my hand,” she assured.

Despite the mishap with her celebratory tattoo, Ariana’s latest single “7 Rings” has been incredibly successful since she released the tune on January 18. As noted by Forbes, the song has already broken numerous records, including Spotify’s 24-hour streaming record.

The track also cinched the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart upon its debut, a title also held by her other hit “Thank U, Next” when it was released. The achievement put Ariana among only two other female musicians–Mariah Carey and Britney Spears–to have multiple songs from the same album debut at the top spot on the chart.

Both “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next” are tracks from Ariana’s highly anticipated fourth studio album Thank U, Next, which is set to be released on February 8. It will be her second album in six months following her equally-as-successful album Sweetener, which was released last August.