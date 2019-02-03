Tom Brady’s Net Worth Is Half Of Wife Gisele Bundchen’s

You probably already knew this, but Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are really quite wealthy. You may be thinking that with five Super Bowl rings — and a thriving fitness and nutrition business, TB12 — Brady’s net worth would eclipse Bundchen’s. But, as Elite Daily reports, Tom Brady is worth $180 million while his wife sits on a $360 million fortune.

Brady is no slouch in the earnings department, though. He’s had a thriving football career with the Patriots — one which has included a $60 million six-year contract, ESPN reports — and a subsequent $72 million contract extension. In 2016, he earned over $30 million playing football, with a $28 million signing bonus. His other main stream of income includes endorsements for Under Armour, UGG, Tag Heuer, and Simmons Bedding Company, Forbes reports.

But with all of that said, his wife’s net worth doubles his.

So, how did Gisele Bundchen amass her wealth? Well, it helps to be the most highly-paid supermodel in the world for 15 years. Bundchen held that title from 2002 to 2017 — and at one point, she was earning about $128,0000 per day, Money.com reports. Her contract with Victoria’s Secret reportedly earned her $25 million dollars before she retired her wings in 2007.

Having one of the most recognizable faces in the world helped her to secure lucrative advertising deals. She has been the face of fragrance and beauty brands like Carolina Herrera, Chanel, and Pantene. In 2016, she earned approximately $31 million from these streams of income — as well as via her deals with SkyTV in Brazil and with Arezzo shoes, Forbes reports.

Last year, she added a new accomplishment to her lengthy resume: New York Times bestselling author. In her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bundchen made some surprising revelations about her life, secrets which likely helped to boost her sales. Lessons discusses her struggles with mental health, specifically suicidal thoughts and anxiety, which seemed surprising given how amazing her life seems.

This is only possible because of all of YOU! Thank you for your love and support ????✨❤ #NewYorkTimesBestSellers pic.twitter.com/vInMfiL0G4 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) October 11, 2018

“The idea swept over me: Maybe it will be easier if I just jump. It will be all over. I can get out of this. When I think back on that moment, and that 23-year-old girl, I want to cry,” she wrote in an excerpt published by Vogue Magazine. “I want to tell her that everything will be all right… But in that moment, the only answer seemed to be to jump.”

Her frank discussions about how she survived that troubling period in her life — through diet and meditation — exemplify the way in which Gisele speaks to the everyday woman. It may also explain why she’s so bankable, even though she retired from modeling in 2017.

On her own, Bundchen built her wealth based on her looks and her personality. With Brady, she’s also invested in real estate — which has only added to their collective net worth. Refinery 29 reports that they’ve been buying and selling properties — like a New York City condo that the couple sold for almost $14 million in 2018.

As we mentioned earlier, Brady pulls his weight in the relationship with his superstar football career and his TB12 brand.

Brady and Bundchen are the epitome of a power couple, and even though her net worth is higher, she says that they balance each other in their relationship.

“My husband is rational, analytical, and a man of few words. I’m emotional, intuitive, changeable, and a woman of many words,” she wrote in her memoir. “I’ve learned a lot from Tom.”