Prince Harry Opens Up About His Child’s Future In Touching Commonwealth Speech

Prince Harry would like to change the world so his child can have a greater future. The Duke of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Youth Roundtable at Lancaster House in London on Wednesday where he delivered a speech about creating a better community. In his address, Harry mentioned that his soon-to-be fatherhood has made him more aware of the importance of youth making change, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation,” the 34-year-old duke, who is a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, said. “The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it’s by change.”

The Commonwealth is an association of 53 nations with the U.K.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced during their royal tour through Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand in 2018 that they are expecting their first child together. Markle recently revealed that the baby, whose sex will remain a secret, will be due in late April or early May.

While on tour, Harry and Meghan took on several engagements linked to the Commonwealth, according to People. The duke mentioned the couple’s worldly travels in his speech.

“In all of these places, it’s been incredibly humbling to see how young people like yourselves are creating innovative and clever solutions to the diverse challenges you face,” he continued.

Youths Representatives update The Duke on their activities since the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting last year – and how they can maintain momentum as they work towards #CHOGM2020. pic.twitter.com/ntiSIknyIr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2019

The father-to-be listed mental health, climate change, poverty, and education for girls as some of the most important issues to tackle. Later, he explained that he feels all health is “interconnected,” including mental health, environmental health, and the health of individual communities.

“We do no survive, and certainly do not thrive without the acknowledgment and understanding that in addressing one problem, we are paradoxically solving another,” Harry said.

Also during the meeting, which was hosted by Lord (Tariq) Ahmad, Minister of State for the Commonwealth, Harry met with small groups to discuss how progress is made, Daily Mail reported. Commonwealth representatives updated the duke on what they’ve done since the previous Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Sixty percent of the population within the Commonwealth nations are under 30-years-old. Harry is known for encouraging these youth to take on leadership roles in their countries. He has previously met with under-30s in India, Fiji, Ghana, and Jamaica to discuss the ways in which they can promote a better future.