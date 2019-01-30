Tyson Foods Recalls More Than 36,000 Pounds Of Chicken Due To Potential Rubber Contamination

On Tuesday, Tyson Foods issued a massive recall of their chicken nuggets after reports came in indicating the product might contain chunks of rubber. Approximately 36,420 pounds of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets have been recalled, according to CNN.

Concerned consumers should check the dates on their frozen nuggets to see if they need to ditch them. The recall impacts products produced on November 26 of 2018. They are 5-pound bags and have a case code of 3308SDL03, which you can find on the label. They were shipped to retailers across the country and have an expiration date of November 26, 2019. If you’re not sure if your nuggets are part of the recall, you can contact Tyson Foods customer service, or just play it safe and ditch the bag entirely.

The recall was issued after Tyson Foods received numerous complaints from customers that they had found hunks of rubber in their frozen chicken nuggets. Although no reports have come in of anyone taking sick as a result of this, customers are being strongly urged to return or toss their Tyson chicken nuggets.

The FDA has classified this recall as a Class I recall. This means the food being recalled has a high health risk and could lead to a “situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” per the report.

Although it’s barely the end of January, this year has already seen three major frozen chicken nugget recalls. Per Inquisitr, Perdue is actually on its second recall; it previously sent out an alert to warn consumers that there could be wooden chips located in their frozen chicken nuggets. And just yesterday, Perdue issued a recall on over 16,000 pounds of their dinosaur-shaped frozen chicken nuggets, saying the product was incorrectly labeled for allergens and contained the wrong UPC code.

On Tuesday, the company apologized regarding the two recalls, saying this was distinctly below the standards that the company likes to uphold. Perdue has vowed to do better and is investigating the procedures they use to ensure the quality and safety of their food products.

“We care deeply about the consumers that buy our products and trust us to provide their families safe high-quality food,” the company said in a statement. “Having two recalls in a short period of time is not what consumers expect of us or what we expect of ourselves. We are taking a very hard look at our processes to ensure that every product that comes from Perdue meets those expectations.”