‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, January 31: Ridge & Brooke Question The Shady Adoption

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 31, tease that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will begin to have their doubts about Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) speedy adoption. In the meantime, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) ties up loose ends as he meets Mr. Thicke, played by Joey Travolta — the older brother of John Travolta.

Brooke Logan & Ridge Forrester Question The Speedy Adoption

Ridge has just learned that he is about to become a grandfather again. At first, the granddad of two seemed to be overwhelmed by the news that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is going to adopt a baby girl. When he learned that the baby is going to be called Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) after the daughter he lost, he was particularly touched.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that when Brooke and Ridge go over the news together, they can’t wrap their heads around the fact that the adoption is progressing at a rather rapid rate. Within a month, Steffy has managed to source a baby, convince the mother that she was a fit parent, and navigated all sorts of checks and balances that the law usually requires. Brooke and Ridge are both suspicious of how the usually tedious process has been expedited.

In fact, it’s only a matter of time before they realize that the person who has been able to accelerate the adoption is none other than Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) mysterious colleague — one who had a baby available to adopt. When the news breaks that the colleague was none other than Reese Buckingham, calculations will be made faster than Bill can make a dollar.

Like mother, like daughter ✨ Who is your favorite mother-daughter duo on #BoldandBeautiful? pic.twitter.com/8kMk6rZrWN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 29, 2019

Reese Begs For Mercy

With money in hand, Reese will finally be able to settle his gambling debts. After weeks of promising the thugs that he would make good on what he owes, Reese will cough up $250,000.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Reese will meet Mr. Thicke to settle his debt. Reese will be relieved that he can stop ducking and diving the thugs who were sent to collect the money, and walk away without owing them a cent.

But Reese has another agenda while meeting up with Mr. Thicke. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will ask him and his goons to back away from his daughter — now that his debts have been paid. He has committed enough crimes for the sake of Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and wants to know that she’s safe.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.