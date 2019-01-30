Queen Elsa ‘Arrest’ Post Used Photos From 2015 Stunt

A brief history of local police departments pretending to arrest the fictional Disney princess due to cold weather.

According to a previous Inquisitr report, a police department in Illinois had a social media post go super-viral this week, as they claimed they had “arrested” Queen Elsa, from the popular Disney movie Frozen, for causing the polar vortex phenomenon that has led to frigid temperatures around the country this week.

“ATTENTION: Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has [sic] been cancelled,” the McLean Police Department said in the Facebook post. “Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice. Thank you for your attention and understanding to this matter. Respectfully, the McLean Police Dept.”

The post is clever – Elsa, as you may remember from the film, had the magical ability to cause her entire realm to freeze over – and it was shared over 2,000 times, with CBS News and other news outlets even covering the “story.”

But then again – didn’t Queen Elsa get arrested another time, a few years ago?

Indeed, the police department in Hanahan, South Carolina, also arrested Elsa back in February of 2015. But the Hanahan cops took it further. Per the Huffington Post, an area photography company actually staged a photo shoot, hiring an actress from a company called Glass Slipper Productions, which sends costumed princesses to children’s birthday parties. The police department was invited to participate in the stunt, which also drew news coverage at the time.

That photo shoot featured Elsa “freezing” a fountain, only for the police to show up and cuff her. She was “sentenced” to community service, a subsequent Facebook post said, and the shoot also included snaps of Elsa in court to answer the charges.

The McLean Police Department’s post, which went viral this week, uses a pair of photos from the Hanahan shoot, although there’s no credit or acknowledgment given.

‘Frozen’s’ Elsa arrested in South Carolina amid nation’s freezehttp://t.co/KzhxOVOB0e pic.twitter.com/FPQg2HbHJ4 — WPXI (@WPXI) February 24, 2015

Sakalas Photography, who staged the 2015 shoot, told the Huffington Post at the time that they had gotten the idea from the Harlan City Police Department, who posted to Facebook that same month that “HPD has issued an arrest warrant for Queen Elsa of Arendelle. Suspect is a blonde female last seen wearing a long blue dress and is known to burst into song ‘Let it Go!’ As you can see by the weather she is very dangerous.”

Many comments were posted on the McLean department’s Facebook post referencing daughters walking into the room and crying at the sight of Queen Elsa in handcuffs.

In non-arrest Elsa news, Disney’s Frozen 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22, 2019.