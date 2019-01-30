Kym Herjavec’s Twins Are Adorable Smiley Baby Bears In Sweet New Photo

Kym and Robert Herjavec's baby twins couldn't stop smiling in the sweetest new photo.

Kym Hejavec’s baby twins are growing up fast – and they’re rocking the sweetest baby bear costumes on their mom’s Instagram page. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer posted an adorable new photo of her and husband Robert Herjavec’s nine-month-old babies to her account on January 29, which showed them laying down side by side in their baby loungers with two very big grins on both of their faces.

Little Hudson Herjavec was sporting a white zip-up top with seriously cute bear ears on the hood and a pair of white pants. His sister Haven Herjavec was matching in her own bear-inspired ensemble, as she could be seen lying next to her brother in a knitted pink version of the outfit complete with a button-up cardigan with bear ears.

Hudson was enjoying a little lay down in a white marble-looking lounger as Haven relaxed in one covered in a white and pink floral design.

The babies – who were born on April 22 – both had the biggest grins on their faces in the picture as Kym told her hundreds of thousands of followers in the caption that they’re getting so big that they’ve actually now moved up to the next size in baby lounger as their first birthday approaches in a few months time.

Kym Herjavec has regularly shared the sweetest photos of her babies on her Instagram account ever since becoming a mom for the first time back in April.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, one of the dancer’s most recent photos showed her twins enjoying some time on the sand during a recent vacation. Though their faces were obscured, the cute snap showed Hudson and Haven respectively sporting blue and pink sombreros as they vacationed with their mom and dad.

Kym’s husband, Robert, has also been giving fans a glimpse at his family life on his own Instagram page.

The Shark Tank star – who met his wife when they were paired up on Dancing with the Stars – posted a very cute photo of his children once again wearing bear-inspired outfits over the Holidays.

The family photo showed himself and Kym holding their twins on their shoulders as they all gazed towards the sunset during a trip to the beach. In the caption, the businessman wished his followers a Merry Christmas as he enjoyed some downtime with his wife and children. He also described life as being both a “blessing” and a “miracle”.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Back in June, Kym Herjavec gushed over her new life as a mom just two months after welcoming her twins into the world.

“I’m just so happy,” Kym sweetly told Entertainment Tonight last year. “I was just hoping that the babies would be healthy… and to have two beautiful, healthy babies is the most incredible thing.”