Nick Cannon Will Host ‘Wendy Williams Show’ As Talk Show Host Recovers

The Wendy Williams Show continues to use fill-in hosts for the recuperating Wendy Williams until she returns to her syndicated talk series. The latest celebrity to helm the series will be Nick Cannon, the current host of MTV’s Wild n’ Out and Fox’s The Masked Singer.

People reported that Cannon will guest-host the first week of February for the beloved recovering host, who continues to battle the effects of Graves’ disease. The outlet revealed that Cannon’s tenure will maintain favorite segments of the series, including Williams’ Hot Topics segment, “Ask Wendy,” and pending celebrity interviews.

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. Williams took several weeks off almost a year ago to deal with the effects of her condition. It was then announced on January 18 that Williams would be taking “an extended break from her show.”

According to the show’s official Instagram account, this break would help Williams “focus on her personal and physical wellbeing.” Since this break was announced, CNN correspondent Don Lemon, Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister, comedienne Heather McDonald, and Judge Faith Jenkins are only a few pals of the beloved former radio personality who have stepped up to fill in for Williams until her return to the show.

Deadline reported that The Wendy Williams Show had been airing older episodes of the syndicated series since just before the holiday season began. The choice of Cannon as host of the Wendy Show likely took many longtime viewers by surprise.

Hollywood Life reported the outspoken Williams once called Golden Cannon, Nick’s son with girlfriend Brittany Bell, an “oops” baby. The talk show host spoke of Cannon’s relationship with Bell on her series and added the following comment.

“You were only with the girl, like it just happened. Then all of a sudden she was pregnant.”

Cannon alleged at the time that he felt Williams’ comments were a retaliation of sorts after he once called Williams a “man” on his MTV show Wild ‘N Out.

“I think she was holding that in ’cause we called her a man on Wild ‘N Out. She was trying to get even…we called her Mr. Williams, that was a clapback,” he said, as quoted by Hollywood Life.

Cannon’s girlfriend Bell also took offense to Williams’ comment, releasing her own statement where she claimed on Instagram that the “honor of bringing life on earth is definitely not an oops.”

Williams and Cannon seem to have put their brief beef behind them as Cannon will helm The Wendy Williams Show beginning on February 4. His episodes will run through February 6.

The Wendy Williams Show airs on weekdays. Check your local listings for times and channels in your area.