Ashley Graham Rocks A High-Cut Bodysuit To Show Off Her High Kick In New Video

Ashley flaunted her high kick skills while wearing nothing but a black bodysuit.

Ashley Graham is showing off her high kick – and her long legs – in a high-cut black bodysuit. The stunning plus-size model gave fans a look at her very impressive skills in several new videos shared on her Instagram page, repeatedly raising her leg high in the air during a photo shoot for a secret project.

In the new clips shared via her social media account this week, Ashley was rocking some huge hair as she flaunted her flexibility. She kicked her leg high for a number of different shots while pulling several different poses for the camera in front of a plain white background.

In the caption, she told her millions of followers that her long brunette hair was so big and high because she was actually wearing four wigs. Graham also joked that she was showing off a “helluva high kick” in her simple one-piece ensemble as she threw her leg in the air while appearing to show off a small tattoo near her hip.

The photo shoot videos have already been liked more than 464,000 times since she uploaded it to her Instagram page on January 29, and it’s safe to say that fans were most definitely loving getting a glimpse at her impressive kicking skills.

Several viewers left comments on the upload, praising Ashley for showing off her fun side during her new photo shoot.

“Ashley has the knack of carrying anything and everything with aplomb. She’s a star and that too super,” one fan wrote. “Stay fit, stay happy, stay gorgeous, stay blessed.”

“Love this!! Absolutely beautiful. The hair..the tattoo,” another commented alongside two purple heart emojis. “It’s adorable, it’s her body, just be happy!!”

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The latest glimpse of Ashley getting a little active comes just days after the Inquisitr shared how the model gave fans a look at herself and her husband doing some rollerblading during a day off in California.

Graham rocked a crop top as she made her way around the city on her wheels and also sported a pair of leopard-print leggings for a fun day with her other half.

The star has been very vocal about how she doesn’t let not being the standard size hold her back in her career, often sharing positive messages for fans about body confidence across her social media pages and in interviews.

“I’ve had a lot of people tell me, ‘you’re not going to make it,’ ‘you’re fat,’ ‘you’re not going to accomplish things because of your size,'” Graham said during an appearance on the British morning show Lorraine in 2017, per In Style.

“Just to have overcome so much and to be able to tell young girls that you are enough no matter how much cellulite, back fat or belly rolls you have, it doesn’t matter,” she added, noting that she gives herself positive affirmations every single day to keep herself feeling so confident.