Yazmin Oukhellou Spills Out Of Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou treated her 456,000 Instagram followers to a very busty display as she spilled out of the center cut-out on her barely-there bikini.

The 25-year-old reality TV personality left little to the imagination in her watermelon-themed bikini. Her bikini top featured appropriately-sized cups held together with what resembles a pink ribbon. One cup featured a watermelon pattern with a solid red background while the other cup was solid green. The bottom of the bikini was also held together with a pink ribbon and featured the same watermelon pattern.

The bikini top featured a huge center cut-out that extended across her entire chest, showcasing a generous amount of cleavage.

The brunette bombshell appeared to be standing on a balcony in the shade with her body twisted in a way that showcased her tiny waist and toned stomach.

Oukhellou pulled her perfect look together with light pink nail polish that matched the pink in the bikini. Her dark locks were messy with light curls as they flowed over her shoulders and down her back.

She opted to keep things simple in the cosmetics department with a light lip color and a thin layer of eyeliner to make her eyes pop.

As Yazmin revealed in an Instagram post just yesterday, she’s currently enjoying herself at her “second home Marrakech.”

As the Inquisitr has reported previously, the TOWIE star is currently participating in a 28-day bikini body challenge. Many of her followers, however, argued there was hardly anything to “work on” as she already looks spectacular in a bikini.

Within 14 hours of the time Yazmin originally posted the photo, her followers wasted no time showering it with love and affection. To date, the photo has accumulated over 20,000 likes and just over 150 comments.

“Check out those melons,” one individual jested as they included several watermelon emoticons.

“Your body is unreal,” a second individual chimed in.

“Gorgeous,” “mind-blowing,” and “beautiful” were just a few of the compliments people used to describe the photo.

Just last week Yazmin and her boyfriend James Lockwood attended the 23rd National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena. The TV personality treated her followers to a photo from the event a few days ago as well.

In the photo, Yazmin rocked a silky navy gown with a plunging neckline and a high slit that allowed her to show some leg while putting on a busty display.

As Oukhellou’s social media followers know, she isn’t shy about showing some skin and makes an effort to share at least one sultry photo each week.