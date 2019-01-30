Mother Dies After Falling While Trying To Carry Toddler In Stroller Down Stairs At A New York Subway Station

A 22-year old mother from Connecticut died after falling down the stairs at a New York subway station. It is reported that the fall happened while she was struggling to carry her young child down the stairs in her stroller.

The New York Daily News reports that Malaysia Goodson was unconscious at the bottom of the stairs on the southbound platform at 53rd St. and Seventh Ave. at about 8 p.m. on Monday. Fellow commuters rushed to her aid after the fall and alerted station staff. A staff member immediately called the police.

Goodson, who was a daycare worker, was rushed by ambulance to Mt. Sinai West Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed and the New York Police Department could not confirm whether the fall had been as a result of an accident or whether Malaysia had suffered some other kind of medical emergency. They did note that there was no visible external sign of trauma. An autopsy will be carried out to try and determine the cause of death.

The body of 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson was found on the platform after she fell down the stairs while holding her 1-year-old. https://t.co/7Q3gaKwyUV — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 30, 2019

Her family do not appear to know exactly what happened either, but police have confirmed that she had the stroller in her hands with the girl tucked inside at the time of the fall

Her 1-year-old daughter, Rhylee, was in the stroller at the time of the incident. It is reported that she was conscious and uninjured after the accident and received medical attention at the scene.

Family members confirmed that Goodson used to live in New York but had recently relocated to Connecticut. She is believed to have been back in the city to visit her cousin.

The Daily Mail spoke to Curtessa Goodson, who was Malaysia’s aunt. She said, “Malaysia was a distant niece of mine. [She] was smart, caring, beautiful, and will be extremely missed.”

The Seventh Avenue/53rd Street station where Malaysia had her fall is not equipped with an elevator. It also only has an escalator that goes up, meaning that anyone embarking on a train at the station has no choice but to use the stairs.

The MTA released a statement about the incident yesterday describing it as “a heartbreaking tragedy” and confirming that “the MTA, medical examiner’s office and NYPD are conducting a full investigation.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attacked the MTA by saying her death should never have happened. He said in a tweet, “The subway system is not accessible for everyone and that’s an environment the MTA should not allow.”