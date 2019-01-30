Ashlee Simpson Rocks A Black Bikini At The Beach With Husband Evan Ross In New Photos

Ashlee's revealing her bikini body at the beach with her shirtless husband Evan Ross.

Ashlee Simpson was showing off her bikini body as she hit the beach with husband Evan Ross during a trip to Mexico this week. Candid new photos posted online by Daily Mail this week showed the couple getting a little sun together south of the border in Cabo San Lucas while the mom of two revealed her toned middle in a dark two-piece as they made their way to the sand.

Enjoying some downtime together on January 29, Ashlee rocked her black bikini top with a pair of black-and-white-striped pants and a sheer black cover-up shielding her shoulders and her arms from the sun.

Simpson, whose older sister Jessica Simpson is currently expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson, also covered her eyes with a pair of fun retro-looking sunglasses with bright red frames.

Though Ashlee kept her body a little more covered after giving just a glimpse at her toned middle in her dark bikini, her husband Evan opted to show off a little more skin in the Mexican sun.

Ross – who’s the son of Diana Ross and brother to Black-ish star Tracie Ellis Ross – opted to go shirtless as they spent some time on the sand and was even photographed by paparazzi with a large towel wrapped around his waist.

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross soak up the sun on vacation in Mexico! https://t.co/htX8i37Z4p — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 30, 2019

The couple’s well-deserved downtime in sunny Mexico comes shortly after Ross and Simpson made a big return to the spotlight last year. After finding success with The Ashlee Simpson Show back in 2004, Simpson headed back to reality TV for her and her husband’s E! reality show Ashlee + Evan.

The six-episode series, which debuted in August 2018, gave fans a peek inside their life at home and their new joint musical venture under the band name Ashlee + Evan.

But when she’s not making a splash on reality TV, the star has been vocal about how she got the amazing body she showed off in her bikini this week.

In a past interview with Shape, Simpson opened up about her healthy lifestyle and shared that she likes to work out to help her feel strong.

“Exercising makes me feel stronger and sexier,” she told the outlet of her exercise routine. “It just makes my whole day better.”

Rachel Luna / Getty Images

“I have more energy to perform, my head is clearer which helps me write my lyrics and I sleep better,” Ashlee continued during the interview. “What more can you ask for?”

The star is now a mom of two. Ashlee welcomed her first child, a son named Bronx, back in 2008 with her former husband Pete Wentz, though the former couple divorced back in 2011 after three years of marriage. She and Evan married in 2014 and share a daughter together, 3-year-old Jagger.