Justin Bieber Launches Yeezy-Style Drew Clothing Line

The singer's long-promised clothing line has finally launched online.

Justin Bieber fans are familiar with the laid-back clothing look he has been showing off for months. The 24-year-old “Purpose” singer has been spotted sporting logoed T-shirts and sweats in public while running errands, and he showed off his smiley-face hotel slippers online. Now, fans can replicate Bieber’s super casual style with his new Drew clothing line. After a year-long wait, the Yeezy-style collection has finally dropped online, People reports.

Drew, which is Bieber’s middle name, features baggy beige and yellow T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, and corduroy pieces—including a corduroy hoodie— emblazoned with either the Drew logo written in bold or the brand’s signature smiley face emoji. The unisex collection ranges in price from $48-$148 and is similar to Kanye West’s Season 3 collection.

The House of Drew website describes Bieber’s clothing company as a “place where you can be yourself” and advises buyers to “wear like you don’t care.” All pieces are “ethically made in limited quantities in Los Angeles, USA,” the site proclaims.

The pieces, which are suggested to be worn a size larger for a “big up!” fit, also come with product descriptions that include random facts like “all swans in England belong to the queen,” “7 percent of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows,” and “sea otters hold hands when they sleep so they don’t drift away from each other.”

Justin Bieber trademarked the names “Drew” along with “The House of Drew” and “La Maison Drew” in February 2018 for the purpose of “clothing and wearing apparel,” according to the Blast. By last fall, the superstar singer had already given fans a sneak peek at the line when he was spotted wearing his brand in public. Bieber’s fans noted the yellow smiley face and “Drew” logo on tees and hoodies when he was photographed running and doing errands around the Los Angeles area.

In December, Justin Bieber shared an Instagram photo of himself wearing white slippers with the Drew logo alongside several colorful chain necklaces.

According to the Blast, Bieber gifted his wife Hailey Baldwin with a preview pair of his “Cheap Hotel Slippers” for Christmas, and then directed fans to his online shop, where the $4.99 white slides adorned with a smiley face and the “Drew” logo sold out in minutes. Before the sellout, Bieber reportedly sent a pair of Drew-branded hotel slippers to his manager Scooter Braun as well as singer Harry Hudson and producer Benny Blanco.

While Justin Bieber’s Drew clothing line has just launched, it is already proving to be a hit. According to Fashionista, Bieber also had a highly successful merch collaboration with designer Jerry Lorenzo back in 2016.