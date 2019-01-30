Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Diddy Comments On Her Sports Bra Photo & A-Rod Responds

JLo's former boyfriend slid into the comments section after seeing her flashing her seriously toned abs.

Jennifer Lopez found herself the object of ex-boyfriend Diddy’s affections this week after she shared a stunning new photo of herself showing off her insane abs in a sports bra while revealing the results of her 10-day challenge, which involves ditching sugar and carbs for more than a week. Per Hollywood Life, the rapper clearly took notice of his former girlfriend’s seriously toned body on social media – and so did her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

As the Inquisitr previously reported this week, the stunning skin-baring snap posted on January 29 showed JLo’s rock-hard abs front and center as she sported a dusky pink sports bra and matching white and pink leggings. She posed by the fire with a pink hat on her head and a huge smile on her face.

Revealing that the photo showed the results of nine days on the healthy eating challenge – which the Inquisitr reported Jennifer announced last week she was doing alongside A-Rod after sharing a sweaty workout video – Diddy couldn’t help but gush over his former flame in the comments section.

The rapper wrote, “OMG” with an emoji with two hearts for eyes, before Alex then left a comment of his own.

In what many fans claimed was likely a humorous response to Lopez’s former flame sliding into the comments section, Rodriguez also responded to seeing his girlfriend’s ab-baring snap. A few hours after Sean “Diddy” Combs’ comment was posted, A-Rod wrote “Lucky Me” with a red heart, a baseball, and a green checkmark emoji.

Jennifer and Diddy famously dated for a year and a half between 1999 and 2001. They made numerous public appearances together during that time.

But while it wouldn’t be totally out of the question for fans to assume the rapper may have been looking to reconcile with JLo after she flashed her abs on Instagram this week, the twosome have both been pretty open about the fact that they’ve stayed good friends after calling it quits on their romantic relationship 18 years ago.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

It was just last September that Lopez actually gave Diddy a shout out during her Las Vegas residency after he attended her show in Sin City.

According to E! News, Jennifer sweetly gave him a name check from the stage. She “specifically asked for a New Yorker” and then told the crowd that her ex was in the audience. The former couple was also later seen sharing a sweet hug at her after party following the show which JLo attended with A-Rod.

Proving that their relationship is now purely platonic, Diddy has also shared his approval after Lopez began dating Rodriguez.

Speaking to Extra in 2017, the business mogul revealed that he “absolutely” approves of the couple dating, even going on to refer to baseball superstar Alex as being a “great guy.”

But that’s not the only time the star has discussed his relationship with JLo post-breakup.

“Me and Jennifer, we gotta, people gonna be friends, man, people gonna grow,” Diddy told Power 105.1 FM radio show The Breakfast Club back in 2015, per E! News. “Any of my exes, they smile and they’re happy to see me, you know what I’m saying, and that’s all that was about.”