Watch South Africa Vs Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 5th ODI Start Time, Preview, Watch Series Decider Online

Just four months ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, South African and Pakistan get an ideal tune-up when they play a series-deciding match on Wednesday.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup opens in exactly five months to the day, but two of the teams who will compete to unseat reigning world champions Australia — South Africa and Pakistan — will get final test of their mettle in a high-pressure game, as CricBuzz reports, as the two nations square off in the fifth and final match of their one day international series in South Africa with the trophy on the line, in a the 50-overs match that will live stream from Cape Town.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the series-deciding fifth ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1 p.m. South Africa Standard Time on Wednesday, January 30, at 25,000-capacity PPC Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 4 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 4:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to either stay up late or get up very early to watch the match at 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 3 a.m. Pacific, while Wednesday.

Trailing the series after two straight losses, Pakistan came roaring back on Sunday, led by a 71 from opener Imam-ul-Haq, as CricInfo reports, to inflict a loss on the Proteas for the first time in the host annual “Pink” ODI — a game that the South Africans had won six straight times.

The win set up a winner-take-all series finale on Wednesday. But South Africa Captain Fas DuPlessis says that his team does not plan any major alterations in style simply because they’re playing a series-decider, according to CricBuzz.

“For me it is about finding out how we play the big games,” the skipper, who score 57 from 76 deliveries in the Pink ODI, said in a Tuesday press conference. “You don’t want to make it any bigger than it is. It is obviously a big game but sometimes when we do make it a big thing we don’t always bring our best as a team. For me it is about freeing up the guys and to allow them to go out there and express themselves in any way they want.”

Imam-ul-Haq led Pakistan with 71 in the fourth ODI. Richard Huggard / Getty Images

