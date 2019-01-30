NBA Rumors: Trail Blazers Considered As ‘Dark Horse’ In Anthony Davis Trade, Per ‘Basketball Insiders’

Can the Trail Blazers acquire Anthony Davis without giving up Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum?

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are the main reasons why the Portland Trail Blazers have reached the NBA Playoffs for five consecutive years. As of now, there is no doubt that the Lillard-McCollum tandem is one of the best backcourt duos in the league. However, despite their impressive performance almost every night, the Trail Blazers are still not considered a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference.

In order to have a real chance of ending their decades of title drought, the Trail Blazers obviously need a massive upgrade on their roster. That’s why whenever a superstar becomes available on the trade market, Portland is frequently mentioned as a potential landing spot. When Anthony Davis demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders revealed that the Trail Blazers are regarded as a “dark horse” in the pursuit for the All-Star big man.

“There are a few teams to watch. It’s believed the Lakers will make an all-in offer for Davis, as will the Knicks and Raptors. A dark horse in all of it might be the Portland Trail Blazers. Leagues source have labeled the Blazers as being aggressive in trying to find one more star-level guy to pair with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Given the youth, ending contracts and future picks the Blazers could offer, they could be an interesting option, especially if it does not cost Lillard or McCollum.”

New: League sources offer insight about how the Celtics have been preparing for their Anthony Davis moment for months: https://t.co/HfkGHvjjm8 — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 29, 2019

Trading for Anthony Davis is a no-brainer for the Trail Blazers, especially if the Pelicans won’t ask for Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum. The acquisition of Davis will tremendously improve the Trail Blazers’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a reliable scoring option, rebounder, rim protector, and a big man who has the ability to space the floor. This season, the 25-year-old center/power forward is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.7 steals on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 32.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Anthony Davis fits well with the timeline of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum who are only 28 and 27, respectively. The “Big Three” of Davis, Lillard, and McCollum will give the Trail Blazers’ a legitimate chance of beating any powerhouse teams, including the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, in a best-of-seven series.

However, as of now, acquiring Davis without giving up Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum may just be a pipe dream for the Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers also have collections of young players and draft picks, but it remains questionable if they can beat what teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics can offer to the Pelicans for Davis.