Watch ACF Fiorentina Vs AS Roma Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Coppa Italia Match Live Online

Two teams competing for a Champions League qualification slot in Serie A, Fiorentina and Roma, will also compete for advancement in the Italian Cup Wednesday.

Two Seria A teams competing to grab the fourth-place slot, per Sky Sports, and with it qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League will take a detour from the quest when ACF Fiorentina hosts AS Roma with a place in the the Coppa Italia semifinals on the line. With neither team having won a trophy of any kind in more than a decade, the Cup tournament offers both the Florentine and Roman sides their best opportunity for silverware this season, and one will get that chance in the match that will live stream from Florence.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Coppa Italia Round of 16 match pitting the ninth-place team in Serie A, ACF Fiorentina, against the fifth-place team, AS Roma, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Central European Time at what will be an empty, 43,000-seat Stadio Comunale Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy, on Wednesday, January 30.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, or 8:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 12:30 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday morning, January 31.

Fiorentina currently sit ninth on the Serie A table with 30 points, four points behind fifth-place Roma — who in turn trail fourth-place AC Milan by a single point. But with Roma facing Milan on Sunday in a match that represents a six-point swing, as SB Nation notes, Roma Manager Eusebio Di Francesco is likely to exhibit caution with his star players, perhaps giving the Purple an edge in Wednesday’s Cup tie.

Federico Chiesa has two Copa Italia goals already for ACF Fiorentina. Gabriele Maltinti / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the ACF Fiorentina vs. AS Roma Coppa Italia Wednesday quarterfinal contest, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Viola vs. Giallorossi clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will all be carried by BT Sport. In Italy itself, the ACF Fiorentina vs. AS Roma Coppa Italia quarterfinal game will be streamed live by RAI Play. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Coppa Italia quarterfinal match will be streamed live with a subscription to the FloFC service and in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the Final Eight Italian Cup match on Wednesday in Florence.

Throughout the Caribbean, Direct TV Sports Caribbean will carry the match. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of ACF Fiorentina vs. AS Roma, see Live Soccer TV.