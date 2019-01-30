Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor Suspended For UFC 229 Brawl

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on Tuesday announced fines and suspensions for both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for their post-fight scrap following their fight at UFC 229 in October, reports ESPN.

The NSAC suspended Nurmagomedov for nine months and fined him $500,000. McGregor was fined six months and fined $50,000. Several other individuals involved in the melee will also face sanctions, including Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, and teammate, Zubaira Tukhugov. Each will see a one-year suspension and $25,000 fine. Nurmagomedov will reportedly pay the fines for his two supporters. On McGregor’s side of the brawl, the case of Bellator fighter and teammate Dillon Danis will be evaluated by the NSAC separately.

The fines and suspensions were not well-received by the Nurmagomedov camp, with manager Ali Abdelaziz lashing out about the disparity in punishment between his fighter and McGregor, plus the harsh punishments of teammates involved.

“He’s done with Vegas for giving his brothers such harsh punishment,” Abdelaziz said. “He loves [Madison Square Garden]. Lots of his fans live around there, and New York has always been good to him. He misses fighting in New York.”

Nonetheless, Nurmagomedov has vowed not to compete in the UFC until Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov are eligible to compete themselves — October 6, 2019. Because the suspension will be administered retroactively, Nurmagomedov would otherwise be eligible to fight as soon as July 6.

As for McGregor, his management expressed a more subdued reaction.

“We are grateful to the commission for their serious focus and the decision which will allow fans to see their favorite fighter return to the Octagon,” said Audie A. Attar, McGregor’s manager.

UFC 229 was the highest-selling pay-per-view event in UFC history, a feat largely attributable to the animosity between the two fighters. In April. McGregor had thrown a moving dolly, smashing the window of a bus occupied by Nurmagomedov and teammates.

The UFC 229 sanctions resulted from a post-fight scuffle immediately following Nurmagomedov’s victory against McGregor for the lightweight championship. As Nurmagomedov left the Octagon to confront Danis in McGregor’s corner, McGregor had a physical exchange with both Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Tukhugov in the cage.

Las Vegas police brought the confusion to order and there were no serious injuries or arrests. The Nevada commission’s findings were released following a formal investigation of events, with sanctions issued after negotiation with the Nevada attorney general’s office.

No accouchement has yet been made about a possible rematch, with both fighters under consideration for other matchups once suspensions are over.