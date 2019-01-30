‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jen Pours Her Heart Out, Ben Rats Out Claire

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there is going to be a lot of heartbreak and betrayal in Salem going forward.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will continue to feel the pain of having the love of her life, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), back in Salem and alive, but not being able to interact much with him.

As many fans will remember, Jack was brought back to Salem on New Year’s Eve by none other than Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). The fan favorite character had been presumed dead for years, although he had made some cameos in memories and spirit form. However, it was revealed that Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum, the same miracle substance that brought EJ DiMera and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) back to life, was used on Jack.

Jack came home to Salem to kick off 2019, but he did not remember anyone or anything about his longtime former home. Instead, he knew only what Eve had told him, which had poisoned him against Jennifer and their children, JJ (Casey Moss) and Abigail (Kate Mansi).

Since that time, Jennifer has been trying to get through to Jack, but he simply can’t remember anything about their life together. Now, she’ll turn to her close friend, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), for love and support.

Jen will pour her heart out to Adrienne about all things Jack related, and she’ll listen with an open mind and heart. Perhaps she’ll even have an idea about how to help Jack get his memory back and keep him away from Eve.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as JJ offers his help to his new friend, Haley. The pair have grown close in recent weeks with JJ saving Haley’s life after a suicide attempt, and even allowing her to move into his apartment with him. However, she’ll refuse his kind offer.

In the latest #DAYS, Haley reveals her secret to JJ.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/DYMwRhs3JC — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 28, 2019

Meanwhile, she’ll run into Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), and it seems that the pair will hit it off again. They previously met at the hospital when Tripp came in after burning his arm at work. On Wednesday, fans will see the pair connect over their problems.

As for Tripp’s issues, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will reportedly rat out Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) to Tripp, who will be disappointed that Claire not only lied to him, but also betrayed him with her scheming.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.