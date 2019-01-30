Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Put Affection On Display During Romantic Stroll

Things appear to be heating up between Twilight alum Robert Pattinson and his model girlfriend Suki Waterhouse as they’ve gotten less shy about putting their relationship on display in public. In fact, the duo were spotted recently enjoying a brisk run followed by a romantic stroll together.

The 32-year-old actor and his newest love interest appeared to enjoy a relaxing Sunday out and about in London, according to the pictures obtained and published by People Magazine. Both Pattinson and Waterhouse rocked comfortable athletic attire as they walked hand-in-hand on a romantic stroll down the street together. The photos showed the lovebirds flirting and enjoying each other’s attention.

Pattinson was pictured wearing a knee-length pair of navy-blue athletic shorts, a long sleeve sweatshirt underneath a sleeveless puffy vest, and a simple pair of black sneakers. He paired the outfit with a simple black baseball cap, which he has recently been photographed with on several different occasions.

His leading lady wore a pair of slim-fit black leggings and a graphic t-shirt. She paired her relaxed ensemble with an over sized gray zip up jacket, a black sleeveless vest, and a scarf. Like Pattinson, she also rocked a pair of simple black sneakers. The model didn’t quite look like she planned to run, however, as her hair was worn partially pulled back and styled. While she did go for a natural makeup look, she pulled the outfit together with a pair of chunky earrings.

According to People Magazine, the two have been romantically connected since last summer and have been photographed together multiple times since.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands on a Romantic Stroll in London https://t.co/Vh0A36imGg — People (@people) January 29, 2019

This is Robert’s first significant relationship since his split with former fiance FKA Twigs back in 2017. He and the performer dated for more than two years before calling it quits.

According to People Magazine, the engagement ended simply because the two could not handle a long-distance relationship. At the time, the two had very different schedules and were having to go months without seeing each other and it led to the breakdown of the relationship.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse dress down for date night https://t.co/PQlizIbWQ3 via @DailyMailCeleb — Julia Sumerki (@JSumerki) January 22, 2019

Prior to FKA, Robert was involved and a lengthy relationship with his former Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart. The actress is now known to be dating new girlfriend, fashion blogger Sara Dinkin.

Suki also has a long list of lost lovers that she’s left behind prior to this new romance with Pattinson. The blonde leggy model was previously in a two-year long relationship with A Star is Born director Bradley Cooper. She was most recently connected to Diego Luna who she split with back in 2017.