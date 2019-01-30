Constance Nunes Goes Braless In Sexy New Photos

Constance Nunes is flaunting her famous figure on social media yet again. The Car Masters: From Rust To Riches star wowed fans with her latest photos on Tuesday.

On January 29, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to post two photographs of her modeling a gorgeous outfit and putting on a busty show while doing so.

In the photos, which the model posted as a collage, Nunes is seen wearing a long-sleeved red velour suit. The TV personality goes braless under the suit, which features a low cut top that ties around the waist and a pair of wide legged and flowing pants.

Constance has her long, chestnut-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that are tucked behind her ears and draped down her back. She rocks a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, dark eyebrows, pink lips, and some contouring on her cheeks.

Nunes completes her look with a pair of heels and wears her signature gold cuff bracelet in the photo, as well as a pair of large hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Constance stands up with her hands on her hips as she looks off to the side. In the second photo, the model sits in a chair with her legs spread as she grasps the sides of her open top, flaunting her cleavage. She again doesn’t look at the camera.

Constance Nunes tagged photographer, Shaun Vadella, in the picture to seemingly give him credit for his work, and captioned the photo using lyrics from a song by The Doors.

Of course, Constance is so much more than just a model. She is also a skilled engine mechanic, who specializes in American iron, and recently restored a classic Ford Mustang of her own.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nunes helps to restore cars at Gotham Garage in California, which is documented in the Netflix series, Car Masters: From Rust To Riches. Her affection for cars and her gorgeous looks have deemed her a dream girl by many of her admirers.

In addition, Constance is also planning a wedding to her boyfriend, previously telling Maxim that she can only date someone who will laugh at all of the “dumb s**t” that she says, also adding in the interview that she feels her sexiest when she is wearing high heels and “nothing else.”

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes by following her on Instagram.