‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, January 28: Reese Saves Zoe

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, January 28, features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Emma Barber (Nia Sioux), and Tiffany (Maile Brady) rehearsing for the audition for the talent show. In the wings, the thug watched them, waiting to make his move, per She Knows Soaps. In the meantime, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had also arrived at the Los Angeles sound stage and was just in time to see the thug make his move.

Reese shoved the thug out of the way and they got physical. Reese reminded him that he had told him to stay away from Zoe. He asked him if he wanted the money. The debt collector took the duffel bag and said that the $50,000 was a start.

Later, Zoe found her father waiting for her. She told him that they did not make it to the next round of the competition and wanted to know why he was waiting for her. He told her that things were changing for the better for him.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he understood why she said that she felt a bond with the baby. She told Liam that the baby belonged to all of them and Liam thought that Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) was ready to be a big sister. She revealed that she planned to call the new baby Phoebe and that her mother was going to make the payment toward the adoption.

Steffy informed Liam that she was excited to have a new baby and Liam agreed that they needed some good news for a change. When Steffy told Liam that the baby’s father was out of the picture, he wanted to be one of Phoebe’s (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) father figures. He held Phoebe and told her that she belonged in his daughter’s life. Taylor sent Steffy a text message to let her know that she was on her way.

Do you think Hope and Liam will find out the truth about Phoebe? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XJFhmFThvz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 28, 2019

Pam (Alley Mills), Maya (Karla Mosley), Eric (John McCook), and Quinn (Rena Sofer) talked about how devastating Liam and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) loss was. They wanted to visit but Maya warned them to call before popping in. Pam said that she could not fathom why such a horrible thing happened to such good people. Eric opined that they could only be there for the couple because they would need all the support they could get in their time of crisis.