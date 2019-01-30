Illinois Police Arrest Queen Elsa And Blame Her For Freezing Cold Polar Vortex

The Disney character has been accused of bringing Polar Vortex Jayden to the Midwest.

When Queen Elsa became angry in Disney’s hit movie Frozen, she blanketed Arendell in a frigid sheet of ice. So when police officers with the McLean Police Department found Queen Elsa in town in her signature blue gown, they arrested her and accused her of causing Polar Vortex Jayden.

The police department shared photos of the arrest, which included the use of pink handcuffs.

“Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been canceled … Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice,” the police department stated on its Facebook page.

Temperatures this week across the Midwest are shattering records because of Polar Vortex Jayden, reported CBS News. The upper regions of the Midwest will see windchills as low as 60 to 65 degrees below zero. At times, temperatures in the Midwest will be colder than those in the Arctic. Chicago, Illinois, will be colder than the base camp at Mount Everest.

In the Twin Cities, temperatures could reach 28 below zero and that’s the actual temperature, not the bone-chilling windchill. Thousands of flights have been canceled, travel is not recommended and public schools as well as major universities have shut down for Tuesday through Thursday.

Sadly, there have been half a dozen deaths attributed to the storm system, too. In an effort to protect its employees, the United States Postal Service is suspending mail delivery on Wednesday in Minnesota, Iowa, western Wisconsin and western Illinois.

Meteorologists and climatologists are less than impressed that President Donald Trump shared a misguided tweet about the current weather situation in the Midwest.

“In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Warming? Please come back fast, we need you!” Trump tweeted.

It isn’t global warming, but rather climate change, experts say. Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at the Woods Hole Research Center, told The New York Times that polar freezes such as the current one are becoming more common. Judah Cohen, a climatologist with the Atmospheric and Environmental Research, said that because the polar vortexes are becoming more common, they are “more intense.”

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration explained that global warming captures the concept of the Earth’s rising surface temperature. Climate change includes warming and the side effects of warming such as melting glaciers, extensive droughts and extreme weather situations.

“Global warming is one symptom of the much larger problem of human-caused climate change,” NOAA stated.