Sofia Richie Flaunts Hourglass Figure While Hitting The Gym

Sofia Richie stepped out in L.A. this week looking like a million bucks. The young model, who is currently dating Scott Disick, strutted her stuff as she headed to the gym with a gal pal.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was seen out and about over the weekend with Scott Disick as the couple hit the town for a shopping spree. However, when the weekend was over, Richie was back to her routine and hit the gym with a friend in order to maintain her model body.

Paparazzi caught Sofia headed to the gym and then later doing a bit more shopping with her friend following the work out session. Richie was photographed wearing a pair of skin-tight leggings, which put her curvy backside on full display.

She also donned a gray short-sleeved t-shirt, which she had tucked in at the waist to flaunt her toned tummy. Richie wore her hair in her signature look, parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head.

She also sported a pair of black sneakers and some dark sunglasses for the outing. Sofia had a bracelet on her wrist and a dainty cross pendant around her neck as she carried a black leather handbag over her shoulder, and her shopping bag and phone in her hand.

Meanwhile, Richie’s gal pal also flaunted her curves, sporting a pair of black leggings, a black crop top, which showed off her flat stomach, and some red and black sneakers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, all seems to be well in Sofia Richie’s life at the moment. She and Scott Disick are reportedly doing great, and she’s even established a friendship with his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

Sources now tell Hollywood Life that Sofia is hoping that Scott will propose to her soon and is hoping that the pair may even be engaged by Valentine’s Day.

“Sofia hasn’t discussed any Valentine’s Day plans with Scott yet because that’s not really her style, but she secretly hopes that he’s planning a romantic surprise for her,” an insider told the outlet.

“As nice as it would be to receive extravagant and lavish gifts, it’s more meaningful to Sofia to spend quality time alone with Scott. Sofia would love to enjoy a weekend getaway with Scott for a few days somewhere exotic or on a beach to get away from it all and just relax,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.