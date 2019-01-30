‘SI’ Model Haley Kalil Unzips Skimpy Swimsuit In Racy Boomerang

Haley Kalil is over the moon about her rookie shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and she wants to share her excitement with her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a Boomerang of herself in a skimpy swimsuit as she unzips the front in a seductive way.

In the clip in question, the model, who is married to NFL pro Matt Kalil of the Carolina Panthers, is featured donning a bright green swimsuit that barely covers her assets. The piece consists of two, thin straps that just about cover her breasts and a zipped front part along the stomach.

The former Miss Minnesota is looking straight into the camera as she unzips the swimsuit, leaving little to the imagination. Kalil is wearing her red hair loose and parted down the middle in a casual hairstyle. In the caption, the Wilhelmina model explained that the Boomerang is from the fittings for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot and added that she can’t wait for her fans to see all the different styles she’ll be rocking when the issue comes out in a few months.

As Sports Illustrated noted, Kalil has jetted off to Kenya for her rookie shoot, which is confirmed by her post’s geotag.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 176,000 Instagram followers, was viewed more than 80,000 times, garnering more than 250 comments and more than 10,000 likes in about eight hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the model took to the comments section to congratulate her and to compliment her on her looks.

“Happy Tuesday!!!!” one user wrote, while another echoed the sentiment by chiming in, “You are so pretty @haleyybaylee but it’s not just the outside. You glow you’re so stoked to be in this shoot. Don’t ever lose that.”

As per the Sports Illustrated reports, Kalil is the co-winner of last year’s #SISwimSearch, and now is the time for her to show off why. Her shoot for the swimsuit model search in Belize marked her very first professional modeling gig, the report pointed out.

“I honestly cannot believe I am leaving to shoot my rookie spread for the one and only Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” Haley said, as per the report.