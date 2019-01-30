‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Rumer Willis Speaks Out On Speculation That She’s The Lion

The Masked Singer is TV’s biggest mystery, and fans have been trying for weeks to figure out the identities of the celebrities that are hidden behind elaborate costumes, and many believe that Rumer Willis may be one of those stars.

According to a recent report by E! News, Rumer Willis recently spoke out about all of the theories that she is the woman behind the lion mask on The Masked Singer.

“I am not,” Willis told People Now during a recent red carpet event.

“All of a sudden when it started airing, I started getting all of these things in my Twitter feed and I said, oh okay. Well, maybe I have to watch this and see what’s happening. It’s pretty cool.”

However, when she was asked by E! whether or not she was the lion, Rumer didn’t deny the speculation. Instead, she just gushed over how fun the concept for the reality singing competition is.

“My Twitter feed was going off and all of these things kept popping up. I was like guys, what is happening? I literally didn’t know what to do. I was like, okay guys, I don’t really know, but okay, this is cool. I think it was awesome. I really love the idea for the show,” Rumer told the outlet.

However, many believe that Rumer Willis is, in fact, the lion on The Masked Singer. Of course, she couldn’t spoil the show by confirming it before she’s unmasked, but the clues are all pointing to the actress.

During the lion’s clue packages, she’s revealed that some would consider her “Hollywood royalty,” and since Rumer is the daughter of A-list stars Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, she fits the bill.

In addition, the lion costume is also very telling. Willis is a Leo, she has a large lion tattoo on her body, and she worked on the show Empire, which centers around the Lyon family. During her time on the show, fans got to see what a great singer Rumer really is, further proving that she is likely the masked singer.

Meanwhile, the lion also held up a newspaper called the “Hailey Times,” which points to Willis’ hometown of Hailey, Idaho, where her father, Bruce, owns a large ranch.

The lion also revealed that there are a lot of women in her pride, and with four sisters, it seems that she again fits into all of the categories to be revealed as the person behind the lion mask.

Fans have to watch The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on FOX to find out if Rumer Willis really is the lion, or if everyone has been fooled.