Demi Rose Flaunts Booty In Latex Thong In Latest Instagram Post As She Continues To Enjoy Thailand

Demi Rose Mawby is making the best of her Thailand getaway. Over the past few weeks, the 23-year-old has been sharing several sultry snapshots with her Instagram followers to document her tropical vacation. On Tuesday, the model posted a photo of herself rocking a barely-there latex thong bikini as she gives her back to the camera, making her famous booty the center of the photo.

In the post in question, the British beauty is posing in an intricate entryway as she leans against the opening. Demi Rose has her back to the camera, showing off the barely-there thong that leaves little to the imagination. She is wearing a matching latex bra, which is courtesy of Lady Lucy Latex, according to her post’s tag, while the photographer of the sultry shot is Danny De Santos.

Demi Rose is looking at the camera over her shoulder with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing her dark tresses down as they cascade onto her bare back. Her hair also appears to be wet, suggesting she’d recently been frolicking in either the hotel pool or in the ocean.

Completing her femme fatale look, Demi Rose is wearing a face full of makeup and Louboutin high heels.

The snap, which Demi Rose shared with her growing 8.2 million Instagram fans, quickly racked up more than 82,000 likes and more than 430 comments within an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the brunette bombshell flocked to the comment section to leave a host of emoji depicting from fire to flowers and hearts. Fans also commented on her beauty, congratulating her on her attire.

“You’re one of my favvvv pple to look at,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I just don’t know what to say with this one……I’m just speechless,” another one chimed in.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, the bombshell rose to stardom after dating Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga but has since made a name for herself as a model and a social media platform thanks to her Instagram presence and sexy posts.

However, maintaining her famous figure can be hard in the industry, which requires a lot of traveling that makes it impossible to have a set routine. As she told the Daily Mail, she tries to eat as healthily as she can to compensate for the toll traveling takes on being able to workout.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine,” she is quoted as saying.