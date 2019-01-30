‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell ‘Can’t Believe’ She’s 35 Weeks Pregnant

Catelynn Lowell is close to giving birth to her baby girl and fans have been watching her social media for updates. On Tuesday night, the Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram account to give fans a pregnancy update.

“Can’t believe I’m 35 weeks tomorrow!!!!! Baby girl we CANT WAIT to meet, hold, and smell you!!! Nova is beyond excited to be your big sissy!!!! Daddy can’t hide his excitement and momma can’t wait to have you in her arms!!!!” Catelynn wrote on Instagram.

With the caption, Catelynn included the hashtags “our rainbow baby,” “mom of girls,” and “blessed.”

Catelynn also shared a beautiful black and white photo of her with her 4-year-old daughter Nova. In the photo, Catelynn is wearing a long dress and cradling her baby bump. Nova is standing beside her, holding her mom’s dress and smiling.

Fans met Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple learned that Catelynn was pregnant with a baby girl. They struggled with whether or not to raise their child despite being young and unprepared or to place her for adoption. They ended up placing their daughter for adoption.

On New Year’s Day 2015, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second daughter Novalee. Later that year in August, the couple tied the knot after being together for years. In September 2018, the couple revealed that they were expecting their third child, another daughter. At the time, the couple revealed that they were “shocked” by the pregnancy.

Although Catelynn hasn’t even given birth yet, that doesn’t mean the couple isn’t thinking about having another baby after their daughter is born. According to Us Weekly, Catelynn revealed in an Instagram Live video that both she and Tyler hope to have a boy and will try again.

According to the report from Us Weekly, during the Instagram Live video Catelynn said, “I think we’re just gonna go right for No. 4 right after this one’s born. We wanna be done before we’re 30, you know?”

Catelynn Lowell is 26-years-old and will turn 27-years-old in March. Her husband Tyler Baltierra recently celebrated turning 27-years-old. The couple continues to share their lives on reality television, most recently appearing on a new season of Teen Mom OG. On the new season, the couple faced some marital troubles and ended up separating for 30 days. However, the separation was more of a time for the couple to spend time apart and never meant to suggest that they were considering divorce.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Teen Mom OG is set to return for another season and all cast members have signed on. However, there will also reportedly be some changes on the new season including more filming of the cast member’s family and friends. It is unclear when the new season will air, though. Currently, Teen Mom 2 is airing new episodes of Season 9 on Monday nights on MTV.