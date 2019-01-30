Ariana Grande Gets Tattoo On Her Palm, Shares Snapshot On Instagram

In a pretty brave move, Ariana Grande made the bold decision to get a tattoo on the palm of her hand. The 25-year-old pop star took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the evidence with an artistic shot featuring her hand and her new ink.

The photo in question shows Grande’s left arm covered in a fuzzy, long-sleeved sweater that stops in the middle of her palm, exposing the delicate tattoo. The ink consists of a couple of symbols, but Grande didn’t explain what they are or what they represent. In the caption, the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker cheekily said getting it done felt amazing, a comment she immediately paired with “jk,” for “just kidding.”

One user pointed out in the comments section that getting a tattoo on the palm is supposed to be super painful, and Grande responded to the comment, ensuring the person that that is indeed the case.

“It was wild,” Grande wrote.

Several other commenters seemed to focus on the Sweetener singer’s hands, with many writing that the hand seems fake.

“Ur hand looks very different,” one user wrote, to which Grande responded, “Have u……. spent a lot of time analyzing the PALM of my hand?”

But this specific commenter is far from being the only one who seemed to think the hand looked off, which prompted Grande to add to her caption that, contrary to popular belief, the hand is indeed hers, adding a pleading face emoji.

The snap, which Grande shared with her whopping 144 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 658,000 likes and more than 12,000 comments in under an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. The palm tattoo is the newest addition to Grande’s collection of body art. As Teen Vogue reported earlier this month, she used her past and present and as sources of inspiration for her tattoos that represent important people, events, and even pop culture moments from her life.

According to Cosmopolitan, Grande has more than 20 tattoos on her body, ranging from the small bee behind her ear, which she got to honor the victims of the terrorist attack during her concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017, to a heart tattoo she got as a tribute to the band R.E.M, as per Teen Vogue.

In addition to getting body art, Grande has also been busy breaking several records ahead of her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Thank U, Next, set to debut on February 8. As Forbes recently reported, Grande’s most recent hit, “7 Rings” soared to the top of the charts in the U.S. and U.K. this week, breaking several streaming records.