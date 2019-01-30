Kourtney Kardashian Posts Racy Photo Following Fight With Sister Khloe

Kourtney Kardashian is angry at her sister, Khloe Kardashian. So, what does she do? Post a sexy photo of herself to her social media account, of course.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a racy new snapshot of herself, even revealing that her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, was “p***ing” her off.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen wearing very little, as she dons a black and tan leather coat, and seemingly nothing else. Kourt pulls the coat off of her shoulder to reveal parts of her bare chest, including exposing the top of her breast.

Kardashian also wears a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow complete with highlights to make her skin pop, brown eye shadow, dark lashes and brows, and a bright red lip color on her plump pout.

Kourtney has her long, dark hair pulled back into a tight, sleek bun behind her head, and also wears a dark polish on her fingernails as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Although Kourt revealed that she was annoyed with her sister, she didn’t reveal why. However, Khloe decided to comment on the post, saying, “Ok but seriously, I didn’t look at the photo until now. You actually look pretty perfect. I still mean what I said.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was recently spotted with a new man, who was later identified as David Duron. The pair are said to have met at church, and are just friends.

However, sources tell Hollywood Life that they do share some “chemistry,” and that there is a good possibility that Kourtney and David could begin dating and strike up a romance in the near future.

It’s just friendship now. They met through the church and they have a lot of mutual friends. But for now, it’s just a friendly relationship. He’s 12 years younger than her, so there’s a significant age gap. “But he’s very mature,” the insider revealed.

“He’s a serious Christian and so is she, and there’s definitely some chemistry there. They could turn into something in the future, but it hasn’t happened yet. They’re just talking and spending a little bit of time together. This isn’t a big romance, but I’d say there’s some mutual interest there. There’s potential. So, who knows?” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on the E! network later this year.