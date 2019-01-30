‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Major Spoilers: Goku’s Fate After Prison Planet’s Explosion Revealed

Is Son Goku dead or alive?

After the Prison Planet saga has come to an end, Dragon Ball Heroes introduced a new arc named Universal Conflict. As the title itself suggests, this will be involving the strongest fighters from other universes. In the previous episode of Dragon Ball Heroes, the Kaioshin of Universe 6 asked for help from Universe 7, telling them that their universe is currently being attacked by mysterious enemies.

Hit, Cabba, Caulifla, and Kale have joined forces, but the enemies’ ability to regenerate makes it hard for them to achieve victory. The final scenes of Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 7 showed the arrival of Vegeta and Trunks to help the Universe 6 fighters. As the fight continues to get intense, Dragon Ball fans are wondering where Son Goku is right now.

When Son Goku: Xeno used Instant Transmission to bring his friends to Beerus’ planet, Son Goku and Evil Cumber were left fighting in the Prison Planet. The last time Son Goku was featured was when he lost the power of Ultra Instinct. On Twitter, Cipher, a Dragon Ball fan, shared the translation the “Story” page from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes official website.

It revealed some interesting details about the Dragon Ball Heroes Universal Conflict arc and also hinted at what happened to Son Goku in the Prison Planet.

“The seam came undone with the collapse of the Prison Planet, releasing the warriors of the ‘Core Area’ into the universe to enact their plan of overthrowing all of the gods…! Unprecedented battles with existence itself on the line are set to unfold between strongest warriors of each universe and the ultimate evil of the ‘Core Area’ Warriors! And, what is the fate of Goku, who managed to activate Ultra Instinct and defeat Cumber, but was caught in the explosion of the Prison Planet…?”

Son Goku was in a panic before the Prison Planet exploded, and Dragon Ball Heroes spoilers suggest that he’s already dead by now. However, as long as it’s not yet confirmed, fans can expect Son Goku to join the upcoming battle between the strongest fighters from all the universes versus the five evil characters who came out from the “Core Area.”

In the early Dragon Ball series, most people also thought that Son Goku had already died when Planet Namek was destroyed, but it was later revealed that the Universe 7 Saiyan managed to escape despite losing almost all his power in his battle against Frieza. Aside from knowing Son Goku’s fate, fans are waiting for the return of Jiren, who is considered as the mortal stronger than the God of Destruction.