Lala Kent Posts Sexy Bikini Shot, Proves She Loves Herself

Lala Kent wants to encourage her Instagram followers to fully embrace and love themselves in their full form, imperfections and all. On Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules star took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy bikini snapshot to accompany her inspiring message.

In the photo in question, the 29-year-old reality TV star is featured rocking a navy low-cut bikini top that shows off ample cleavage, which is accentuated by the fact that Lala is pushing them together with her hands as she blows a kiss at the camera. She paired her straight-cut top featuring embroidered flowers with matching bottoms in a lighter shade of blue that sit low on the TV star’s hips, accentuating her hourglass figure, particularly her wide hips and toned abs.

The SURver is posing thigh-deep in crystal-clear waters as she looks at the camera with her lips puckered, blowing kisses at the onlooker. While Lala didn’t include a geotag with her post, she is clearly in a tropical paradise.

In the caption, Lala emphasizes that everyone should love who they are, which means accepting and embracing their imperfections and flaws. She then encourages her followers to show themselves the love they much deserve.

The post, which Lala shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 35,000 likes within an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform no longer enjoy the perk of being able to engage with the reality star because she disabled her comments section back in late July, as Bravo TV pointed out at the time.

Lala announced via her Instagram that she was disabling the comments section to avoid the haters who used the social media platform to diss her, the report continued.

“I turn my comments off because that tool has been given to me. I don’t need to see it to know what some of y’all think,” she wrote on July 31.

Most recently, Lala made headlines after she said she was burglarized inside her own neighborhood, the Daily Mail reported last week. According to the post, someone broke into her car and stole “thousands of dollars” worth of Christmas presents when she left her car unattended for a few moments while she cleaned it out. The event took place “behind double-guarded gates,” which has rattled her faith in the community where she lives, she said.

“Do I feel safe where I live?” Lala asked in the social media video. “Not really!”