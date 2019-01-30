Victoria Beckham Praises Duchess Meghan For Wearing Her Clothing: ‘It’s A Huge Honor’

The wardrobe of royals has long been a hot topic, and designers who have the honor of dressing them get plenty of extra advertising the moment they pull on a garment. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is so popular that as soon as something she wears is identified, it sells out within hours.

Ever since her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has started having the same effect on the population. Since becoming a royal last year, the newest member of the royal family has pulled on some truly lovely dresses, and after announcing her pregnancy, has donned wonderful outfits that show off her growing baby bump.

One of the designers she has frequently worn is Victoria Beckham. The former Spice Girl has publicly thanked the duchess for wearing her designer clothes, according to Express UK.

It was previously thought that Meghan didn’t want to wear Beckham’s designs, with the duchess herself explaining that the dresses don’t suit her body type at all.

“Now what I’m starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn’t mean they’re going to look amazing on me,” Meghan said years ago in an interview. “For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette.”

Meghan was still prepared to wear other garments from Beckham’s label, with her having been seen in a number of sweaters that came from Posh’s designs.

Despite that interview, it seems the duchess may have changed her tune. When she stepped out on Christmas Day to attend a church service with the rest of the senior royals, Meghan was wearing an entire outfit by Beckham.

The duchess wore a navy blue dress with a v-neck that fell to below her knees. She added a coat of the same length and color over the top of the dress. The knee-high boots and the clutch purse she carried were also from Beckham’s label.

The entire ensemble cost a whopping £6,300 (approximately $8,250).

Posh spoke up about seeing the duchess donning her clothing on such a public occasion when she appeared on a segment of Live with Kelly and Ryan.