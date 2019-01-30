Jenelle Evans Responds To ‘Teen Mom 2’ Airing 911 Call, Says It’s To ‘Get Ratings’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, a 911 call made by Jenelle Evans in October 2018 was aired in the closing minutes of the show. Now, Jenelle is speaking out to Hollywood Life about how she feels about the show airing the call and revealing how her husband, David, feels about it as well.

“The crew filmed with me the day after the incident and I explained what happened. It’s a shame they HAVE to make it a cliffhanger for their own benefit to get ratings… meanwhile my husband and my family get harassed by hundreds of people for a week until it airs,” Jenelle told the site.

In the 911 call that was made last year, Jenelle can be heard telling the operator that her husband assaulted her. However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle has spoken out about the incident that sparked the call and explained that she “tripped over a hole” which caused her to fall down.

Jenelle’s husband appeared on Teen Mom 2 but was fired in 2018. Since his firing, he has not been on camera. Rather than filming with her husband, Jenelle has been filming with her mom, Barbara.

She explained that she and David have “moved on” from the incident. However, now that it is airing, it is being brought back up again. Jenelle revealed that her husband is “upset” that it is being brought up since the couple has “moved on” from it.

Jenelle went on to say, “I feel like my husband doesn’t have a voice and they are still trying to use him in their show. It’s not fair to David at all.”

Although Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV earlier this month, Jenelle admits that she hasn’t watched any episodes just yet. As for all the chatter happening about the episode, the reality show star says she “doesn’t care” to read anyone’s responses about it.

Jenelle Evans was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant which aired in 2010. She, and her then-boyfriend Andrew found out they were expecting a baby. Cameras continued to follow Jenelle and her life on Teen Mom 2. Since giving birth to her oldest son, Jenelle has gone on to have two more children, another son and a daughter. Jenelle and David married in September 2017. The couple recently celebrated their daughter turning 2-years-old.

Although Jenelle may not be tuning into Teen Mom 2, new episodes of Season 9 are airing Monday nights on MTV.