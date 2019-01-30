WWE Rumors: More Details On Dean Ambrose’s Impending Exit From WWE Reported By ‘PWInsider’

New information has emerged on Monday Night Raw superstar Dean Ambrose’s decision to leave the company once his contract expires in April. With WWE confirming the news in a short statement posted on its official website, PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson offered further details on the situation, providing an audio update on the terms of the contract Ambrose reportedly refused in recent negotiations with WWE.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Johnson explained on Tuesday afternoon that Ambrose’s plans to leave WWE had nothing to do with money, as he was given a lucrative contract offer that would have kept him with the company for the next five years. This contract, Johnson added, was valued at “over seven figures per year,” but Ambrose still chose to turn it down after meeting with multiple WWE officials over the past few days.

“[Ambrose] made it clear by the time he had finished with his final meeting at Monday Night Raw yesterday, that he was not intending to sign a new deal and was looking to leave.”

Citing one of Ambrose’s friends, WrestlingNews.co wrote that money was not a concern for the former WWE Champion, as he had saved up a lot of money due to his frugal lifestyle. The publication added that Ambrose will still be used on the house show circuit until his contract expires, despite how WWE has acknowledged his impending departure and is moving forward “as if he will be done at the end of April.”

WWE has now confirmed Dean Ambrose will be leaving the company after his contract expires in April. FULL STORY ⏩ https://t.co/zAz4bXbdgd pic.twitter.com/sowxxHWOki — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) January 29, 2019

Dean Ambrose’s plans to finish up his contract with WWE and leave the company were first reported on Tuesday morning by PWTorch editor Wade Keller, who briefly made mention of how Ambrose chose not to accept WWE’s new contract offer. According to sources familiar with the situation, Ambrose had “reached a breaking point” after a long period of frustration with the direction his gimmick had taken, and was likely booked to look weak in Sunday’s Royal Rumble and in a singles match against Seth Rollins on this week’s Monday Night Raw because WWE knew he wouldn’t be re-signing with the company.

As of this writing, it’s not clear whether Ambrose is planning to sign with the newly formed All Elite Wrestling, or if his wife, Monday Night Raw commentator Renee Young, will also be leaving WWE. However, WrestlingNews.co pointed out that Ambrose is currently based in Las Vegas, which is where AEW will be holding its first-ever event, Double or Nothing. As this event will be taking place toward the end of May, this could make Ambrose a very timely addition to the upstart promotion’s roster, in the event he joins AEW right after his WWE contract expires.