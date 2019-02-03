These Super Bowl Food Specials Are Sure To Keep You Full For The Big Game

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports events of the year–and one of the most expensive. Even without buying a ticket to the game, fans are still spending up to $150 per year on food and alcohol alone for Super Bowl watch parties, according to a 2019 survey conducted by Offers.com.

Out of 1,000 surveyed participants, 61 percent said they will purchasing Super Bowl snacks from a grocery store, 21 percent will be hosting a potluck, and 13 percent will be grabbing takeout. Meanwhile, another 8 percent will have food delivered and 5 percent will feast through a catering service. Four percent of participants said they would dine in a restaurant while they watch the game.

Whether you decide to go out or stay in for the big game, you can score big discounts from restaurants all over the country. Get the most bang for your buck this Super Bowl Sunday by checking out these great food specials.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Americans will eat 1.3 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday, according to WCNC. For a bit of perspective, that is reportedly enough wings to stretch from Los Angeles to Foxborough, Massachusetts 28 times, and one-third of the way to the moon. Luckily, Buffalo Wild Wings can provide all that food for low prices on February 3.

Participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations will have $3 select domestic pint beers and $4 “shareables”–mozzarella sticks, chili queso dip, fried pickles, wings, and tacos–all day.

If the game goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will also give away a free snack-sized chicken wings order to every customer on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time. No purchase necessary!

Domino’s Pizza

This popular pizza chain is currently hosting a mix-and-match deal, meaning you can choose two menu items for $5.99 each. A few options include a medium two-topping pizza, wings, cheesy breads, sandwiches, salads, and pastas.

In addition, Domino’s also offers the Perfect Combo Deal for $19.99, WRAL reported. With this deal, you get two medium one-topping pizzas, 16-piece Parmesan bread bites, eight cinnamon twists, and a two-liter bottle of Coke.

COMMENT with a ???? if this pizza is all you want right now. pic.twitter.com/sYOYs0ymZU — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) January 26, 2019

Applebee’s

Florida and Georgia residents, this one is for you. The chain restaurant is hosting a deal for a 25-count of boneless, bone-in, or combo wings at select locations for just $19.99. In addition, they will be serving Bahama Mama cocktails for $1 (called DOLLARMAMAS) all February long.

Participating locations across the country will also have the Tailgate Party Combo, according to Offers.com. This deal includes spinach dip, boneless wings, bone-in wings, and riblets for $85. It serves eight to 10 people and can be ordered up to two hours before your party.

Chipotle

Feeling some Mexican food for the big game? Chipotle catering can be delivered to your watch party. The fast-food chain offers a build-your-own service for groups of 10-200 people to create their own tacos, bowls, or salads. Plus, you can enter the Big Game Catering Sweepstakes for a chance to win free Chipotle catering for up to 20 people, Spoon University reported.

Dave & Buster’s

This ultimate arcade for adults will be offering $5 appetizers all day long on Super Bowl Sunday as well as select drink deals.