Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless Under Sheer Top In Latest Instagram Post

Emily Ratajkowski is exploring her nerdy side on Instagram today. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself rocking oversized glasses while wearing a sheer, white top.

In the photo in question, Ratajkowski is featured sitting at a table outdoors wearing a see-through top that leaves little to the imagination. The model appears to be at a restaurant waiting for her food to arrive, judging by the silverware next to her on the table while a gorgeous garden can be seen in the background. Ratajkowski is rocking large, round reading glasses that give her a sexy, yet sophisticated look.

The model didn’t include a geotag with her post, but considering her choice of clothing, she is likely in her native California or the photo is a throwback. Ratajkowski is wearing her brown hair loose and parted down the middle as it falls onto her shoulders. Emrata is posing with her left arm on her waist while holding her right hand up next to her face in a sensual way. She is looking straight at the camera with her lips slightly pouted.

In the caption, she added a pair of eyeglasses emoji and explained that she actually does need them to see properly.

The snapshot, which Emrata shared with her whopping 21.6 million Instagram followers, was an immediate success, racking up more than 630,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments within an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the gorgeous model flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and leave a host of emoji, most notably fire.

“Are you even real?” one user wrote, paired with a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful and elegant, congrats!” another one chimed in.

While famous for her looks and her sultry Instagram posts, Ratajkoswki has recently been in the news for her alleged involvement with the infamous Fyre Festival scam, InStyle and other outlets have reported. Emrata, alongside other models and influencers including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, could be subpoenaed to appear in court to testify about the payments they received to promote the failed luxury weekend.

The models and influencers may be forced to disclose in court the exact amount they received from Billy McFarland, the festival organizer who pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and is currently serving a six-year prison sentence, according to Maxim.