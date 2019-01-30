Chucky TV Series, Based On ‘Child’s Play’ Doll, In The Works At Syfy

Everyone’s favorite murdering doll, Chucky, is headed to television. A series about the not-so-cute red-headed toy, who has been possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, is currently in development at the Syfy network.

The memorable character, created by screenwriter and director Don Mancini, first appeared on-screen in 1988 in the major motion picture Child’s Play. The horror film was very successful, and three sequels followed over the next couple of years. In 2004, Mancini rebooted the series with the film Seed of Chucky. Curse of Chucky then appeared in 2013, and Cult of Chucky in 2017.

MGM Pictures is rebooting the movie series for the second time, with a new Child’s Play expected to be released in theaters on June 21. The film, starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Gabriel Bateman, will feature a more modern, high-tech version of Chucky.

However, three important people involved with the franchise from the very beginning are not part of the new reboot: Mancini, his longtime producer David Kirschner, and Brad Dourif, the actor who has provided Chucky’s voice in every film thus far.

So, fans of the freckle-faced doll-turned-serial killer will be happy to learn that the potential TV series is being worked on by its original production team of Mancini and Kirschner, along with television writer and producer Nick Antosca. Mancini and Antosca previously wrote together for another Syfy series, Channel Zero, which ran on the network for four seasons, from 2016 to 2018, before being canceled in mid-January.

“I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television, and Syfy is the perfect network for us,” Mancini said via statement, according to Deadline.

“The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

Antosca said that he is looking forward to telling “the next chapter in the Chucky saga,” and he believes Syfy is the “perfect” channel for the show.

There is no word yet as to whether or not Dourif will be joining the series to continue voicing Chucky, but the doll did release a statement about heading to television.