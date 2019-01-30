Meghan Markle Won’t Be Part Of The ‘Suits’ Series Finale

The Duchess of Sussex won't return for the show's series finale in Season 9, but her TV husband might.

In television news that should surprise no one, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, won’t return to her former TV show, Suits, for the series finale in Season 9. At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Suits executive producer Aaron Korsh was asked about the chances of Prince Harry’s bride reprising her role as Rachel Zane for the finale of the USA legal drama or for the spinoff series, Pearson.

“We’re not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us,” the Suits creator said according to TV Line. “I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

Before she became a member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle starred on Suits as paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018. Markle exited the show on the Season 7 finale in April 2018, along with her co-star Patrick J. Adams, who played her husband, Mike Ross, on the series. Markle and Adams’ characters wed and rode off into the Seattle sunset at the end of Season 7 in an episode appropriately titled “Good-Bye.”

While Duchess Meghan’s days on Suits are decidedly done, there’s a glimmer of hope that Patrick J. Adams could make a return for the finale. Korsh told reporters he had discussed the possibility of coming back with Adams when the actor first left the show and the two left it at “if the time was right, and he was up for it, and he had the time, that we would do it.” The Suits showrunner revealed that his writing team is just starting in the writers’ room for the final season.

Meghan Markle paid her dues in Hollywood before marrying into the royal family and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. While the future Duchess is best known for her role as Rachel on Suits, she first did time as a briefcase model on the NBC game show Deal or No Deal from 2006 to 2007. Last year, Deal or Deal host Harry Mandel joked to People that Meghan Markle had royal tendencies long before she met Harry.

“She was slightly duchessy,” the NBC show host joked.

Meghan Markle previously described the game show gig on Deal or No Deal as a “learning experience.” The future Duchess told Esquire , “I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down.”

Meghan Markle went on to roles on CSI: Miami, 90210, Without a Trace, and Castle before landing her career-changing role as Rachel Zane. Markle gave up acting for good when she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, although royal watchers were tickled to see her in pre-taped Suits episodes until one month before the couple’s royal wedding last May.

Suits airs on the USA Network.