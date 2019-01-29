Miley Cyrus Flashes Her Booty In Ripped Jean Shorts For Latest Sultry Instagram Snap

Miley Cyrus has been turning up the heat on her Instagram account lately, and continued to do so with a new sultry photo that was sure to send hearts racing.

In the latest steamy snap posted to her account on the social media platform, Miley posed in a dark room with her back to the camera as she leaned over a set of leather chairs to look at herself in a large mirror hanging on the wall. The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer donned a pair of cutoff denim shorts featuring two distressed slits underneath the pockets that flashed her curvy derriere, which she paired with a simple black tank top that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, a sight that was visible in the reflection of the mirror.

Miley’s glamorous makeup look featuring a bold red lip was illuminated by a mysterious green glowing light, while her long, blonde locks cascaded down her back and around her face as she peered at the camera through the mirror, giving it a sultry look. The Disney Channel alum gave some edge to her look with a pair of black combat boots and, in typical Miley fashion, stacked on a number of necklaces, rings, and bracelets to add some bling to the ensemble.

The 81.8 million people following the “Malibu” singer’s Instagram account went wild for her latest jaw-dropping post, which had accrued more than 1.1 million likes within just two hours of going live. Thousands took to the comment section as well to express their love for Miley’s sexy photo.

“Looking so hot cutie,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

Others wondered if the appearance of a piano in the background of her photo meant that she was hard at work in the studio on her next album.

Miley followed up the sultry post with a second shot of her look in a new photo shared just minutes ago to her account. This time, the 26-year-old bombshell posed with one foot resting on the seat of a leather chair as she reached out to lean on the wall. The different angle of the shot flaunted the singer’s toned legs and curvy booty even more, as well as her trim waist, and gave a better look to the stunning makeup look she sported.

Even though the post was curated less than 10 minutes ago during the writing of this article, it has already accrued nearly 100,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from fans in awe of Miley’s beauty.