Hollywood Star Gwyneth Paltrow Sued for $3.1 Million After Skiing Accident Left Utah Doctor With Brain Damage

Gwyneth Paltrow is the subject of a lawsuit by a doctor from Utah who suffered severe injuries, including brain damage, after the Hollywood actress allegedly crashed into him while skiing. The incident took place in 2016 at the Park City and Deer Valley Ski Resort in Deer Valley, Utah, according to the Daily Mail.

The complainant, Terry Sanderson, claims that Paltrow was skiing with an instructor at the time of the incident. He alleges that she lost control and crashed into him from behind at high speed. He further claims that after the accident, Paltrow got up and left the scene without saying a word or even asking him if he was ok. He is demanding $3.1 million in damages

Her ski instructor, who has been identified in the court filing as Eric Christiansen, is then said to have come over to Mr Sanderson and informed him that the incident was his fault before also leaving the scene. Sanderson alleges that neither Paltrow nor her instructor informed ski patrol of the incident and claims they left him on the slopes with four broken ribs and brain damage.

The legal filing in the case states, “This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where Defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.”

It continues, “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

The filing also claims that Paltrow’s instructor, Mr Christianson, not only failed to send help as he was obliged to do but also filed a false report in support of his client.

A witness who saw the crash has also given testimony which appears to back up Mr Sanderson’s account of the incident. The unnamed man has told the court, “I saw Gwyneth Paltrow hit him in the back. Terry wasn’t moving his skies were facing down the hill.” He also confirmed that Paltrow didn’t say a word throughout the entire episode.

Lawyers acting for Gwyneth Paltrow are seeking to dismiss the claim as being “without merit.” They claim that it was Paltrow, not Sanderson, who was downhill at the time of the crash. This would mean that she had right of way.

Paltrow has posted a number of social media messages about her experiences skiing at the Park City and Deer Valley Resort. She also wrote a glowing review of the resort on her Goop website.