Celebrities Who Have Died In 2019: James Ingram, Julius Campbell Add To Quickly Growing List In January

Not even a month into 2019 and the list of those gone is already too long.

January is already just about over which means 2019 is in full swing, but the list of celebrity deaths is piling up far too quickly. The month itself has been quite bad, but the last week has been overly devastating and it continued with the loss of singer James Ingram on Tuesday. With a few days left to go in the month, which will hopefully be uneventful, here is the list of celebrities who have died in January 2019.

It is next to impossible to provide an absolutely complete list of all of the personalities who died this year. There are bound to be some figures which are exempted from the list below, and it should not be perceived as a slight or an insult if said personalities are absent herein.

Every single year, it seems to get more and more difficult to deal with the deaths of celebrities. That’s simply due to the fact that the aging process isn’t ending and we’re all getting older. It’s when a number of deaths happen in a short period of time that things are so hard.

As reported by Variety, R&B singer James Ingram’s death was announced and people started to mourn in numerous ways on social media. Debbie Allen was his longtime friend and fans could feel the sadness in her tribute tweet.

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

On Friday, January 25, 2019, former T.C. Williams captain Julius Williams died at the age of 65. As reported by the Lansing State Journal, Campbell was a member of the high school football team which was the inspiration for the hit movie Remember The Titans.

Here is a list of celebrities who have died this year as of January 29, 2019:

James Ingram – singer

Julius Campbell – football player

Fatima Ali – chef/reality star

Bob Einstein – comedian/actor

“Mean” Gene Okerlund – wrestling personality

Carol Channing – actress

John Coughlin – figure skater

Kaye Ballard – actress

Dean Ford – singer/songwriter

Shirley Boone – actress

Maxine Brown – singer

Verna Bloom – actress

William Sheppard – actor

Kevin Barnett – comedian

Peer Magowan – businessman/co-owner of San Francisco Giants

Daryl Dragon – singer (Captain & Tennille)

One of the strangest and saddest days of the year came on January 2, 2019, when three big-name talents all died. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Bob Einstein, and Daryl Dragon’s deaths were all announced on that one day and it made for a very difficult 12 hours as fans of all three just couldn’t take anymore.

As reported by the Inquisitr, things took an even stranger turn when it was revealed that all three of those celebrities died at the age of 72.

The list of celebrity deaths in 2019 is already quite long and one full month has not even passed yet. Hopefully, the list won’t continue growing at this rate.